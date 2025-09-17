Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, has set new standards in power distribution by combining digital transformation with consumer-first initiatives. In just four years, the company has boosted billed units by nearly 49% and collections by over 61%, while reducing AT&C losses by 16.61% — a new benchmark for DISCOM operating in rural India.

To strengthen its commercial performance, TPNODL introduced initiatives such as on spot bill revision, AI driven meter reading, Digitalization of commercial process, tracking consumer complaints etc. These efforts have improved transparency, discipline, and inclusivity in collections. The company has also deployed real-time dashboards and monitoring to ensure accountability across operations.

Consumer convenience has been enhanced through Multiple Touch Points, Consumer Care Centres Anubhav Kendras, multilingual call centres, and digital apps, bringing electricity services closer to households and industries alike. The company has also accelerated new industrial connections and electrification of villages and tribal belts, contributing to Odisha’s industrial growth and inclusive development. Further outreach with School and college students has helped to create awareness about energy conservation at grassroot level.

Commenting on the journey, Gajanan Kale, CEO, TPNODL, said: “Our focus is on building a future-ready Odisha. We are working towards 100% smart metering, sharper AT&C loss reduction, and digital-first consumer services. More importantly, we are committed to supporting the State’s vision of 24x7 reliable, affordable, and sustainable power — enabling industries to grow, villages to prosper, and every citizen to benefit from Odisha’s progress.”

With its technology-driven systems and consumer-focused services, TPNODL is reshaping electricity distribution in Odisha. From smart billing to rural electrification, its initiatives are powering economic growth, enhancing transparency, and ensuring inclusive progress across the region.