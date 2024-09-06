Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has launched an ambitious mass awareness campaign to promote the adoption of rooftop solar solutions among homes and businesses across Northern Odisha. Leveraging the region’s ample solar resources, this initiative highlights the benefits of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) and aligns with the state’s Renewable Energy (RE) Policy, reinforcing Tata Power’s commitment to sustainable energy.

The campaign seeks to sensitize both residents and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers about the financial and environmental benefits of switching to solar energy, highlighting key incentives like the Central Financial Assistance (CFA) program under the PMSGMBY. This program offers attractive subsidies, ranging from ₹30,000 per kW for 1-2 kW systems to ₹78,000 for systems of 3 kW and above. Additionally, the campaign provides support for the application process and offers technical evaluations to simplify the transition to solar rooftops.

The campaign was inaugurated by Dwijadas Basak, CEO of TPNODL, and Mr. Kaushik Sanyal, National Head of Renewables, Tata Power, to mark the beginning of a region-wide movement encouraging rooftop solar installations. During the launch event, several consumers were honoured as 'Green Champions' for their proactive role in adopting solar energy, reflecting the spirit of sustainability.

TPNODL aims to harness the potential of the state, making solar power more accessible and affordable for its 21 lakh consumer base.

Commenting on the initiative, Dwijadas Basak, CEO, TPNODL said, "At TPNODL, we believe that solar energy is key to building resilient, self-sufficient communities, and we are proud to lead this transformation. By promoting the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, we are committed to empowering our consumers with reliable, cost-effective, and clean energy solutions. Our goal is to accelerate solar adoption across the region, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable Odisha."

To promote renewable energy in rural and ecologically sensitive areas TPNODL has also implemented a solar-powered microgrids in the remote forest areas of Simlipal Reserve, Mayurbhanj District and Kolha- Roida, Joda, Keonjhar District. This microgrid aims to provide reliable and sustainable electricity to communities that were previously dependent on non-renewable sources or had limited access to electricity. These initiatives align with both local conservation goals and India's broader renewable energy targets.

Through this campaign, TPNODL seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of adopting solar rooftop solutions and reassure consumers that these solutions are easily accessible to all with Tata Power Solar. With over 2 GW of installed rooftop solar capacity and a market-leading share of 13 percent, Tata Power Solar has been the top player in the rooftop solar EPC business for nine consecutive years. This campaign reaffirms its mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable solar energy to every household across India.

Odisha currently has an installed solar capacity of 460 MW, with ambitious plans to expand this capacity in line with the Renewable Energy Policy of 2022, which aims to achieve 10 GW of renewable energy by 2030. By raising awareness about the benefits of solar energy, this campaign encourages residents and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and support India’s clean energy goals.