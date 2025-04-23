Bhubaneswar: Several places in Northern Odisha experienced the wrath of nor’wester (Kalbaisakhi) as heavy winds caused widespread devastation across Balasore, Remuna and Nilgiri, leading to significant disruptions in electrical infrastructure on Friday.

Amid these challenging circumstances, TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) has showcased relentless dedication by swiftly initiating restoration efforts to mitigate the impact on affected residents.

The calamity caused extensive damage to power lines and electrical systems, leaving several areas without power. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, TPNODL deployed its workforce immediately to address the outages. Teams of employees, equipped with tools and unyielding resolve, worked round the clock in adverse conditions to restore power in the maximum affected areas.

In a strong demonstration of commitment to the community, TPNODL CEO Dwijadas Basak, along with senior officials, personally visited the restoration sites late at night to oversee the operations and offer encouragement to the employees. The leadership team expressed gratitude to the workers for their tireless efforts and assured the public of TPNODL’s unwavering dedication to restoring normalcy.

TPNODL has successfully restored power in most affected areas, and the remaining locations are expected to be operational soon. The company has also initiated preventive measures to strengthen infrastructure against future calamities.