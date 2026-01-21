Bhubaneswar: The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) will organise a Half Marathon in the Steel City of Odisha for the first time on January 24 (Saturday).

For smooth conduct of the event, some major roads of the Rourkela city in Sundargarh district will remain temporality closed for the commuters from 12 midnight of January 23 to 12 noon of January 24.

These routes are: Sector-6 BSNL Chowk to Ispat Stadium, Ispat Stadium to Sector-4 Madhuban Chowk, Madhuban Chowk to Ambagan Chowk and and Airport to Airport Chowk via Ring Road up to the Estate Office.

However, medical emergencies and pedestrians will be permitted to cross at DPS Chowk, Sector 7–17 Chowk, Rourkela Club Chowk, and Sector-5 Maintenance Booth Chowk up to 6 am on January 24 and thereafter.

“The general public is requested to use alternate routes during this period and cooperate in making the event a success. We regret the inconvenience,” said the RSP.