Bengaluru: Two Odisha-origin gymnasts, Manaswi Jena and Riyanshi Pattanaik, became the part of Gymnastics Aerobics Gold medal winning team at the Dasara CM Cup Sports Meet 2025, held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Mysuru.

They were also part of the U-19 girls group champions held by Karnataka Gymnastics Association. Their group bagged Bronze medal for Karnataka in Aerobic Gymnastics National Championship 2025-2026, held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi.

Adding to her list of accomplishments, Manaswi Jena represented her school, New Horizon Gurukul, at the CBSE National Aerobics Championship 2025 in Shirdi earlier this month, where she achieved 5th place in the U-19 girls’ individual category.

Manaswi, in a heartfelt gesture, dedicated her achievements to her late grandfathers — Niranjan Jena, a respected educationist from Aul, Kendrapara, and Dr. Bhagirathi Nayak, a medicine and public health specialist from Gautam Nagar, Bhubaneswar.