Bhubaneswar: Unitech Group celebrated its 36th Annual Day this past Sunday at the Mayfair Hotel, surrounded by its directors, team members, and special invitees. The event was a joyous occasion that honored the company’s legacy, acknowledged its achievements, and outlined ambitious plans for the future.

Unitech’s Legacy and Impact

Unitech, famously recognized as Odisha’s first IT house, has built a strong reputation over decades by installing lakhs of computers and printers, maintaining a highly professional service center, and offering computer training to over 50,000 individuals.

Unitech’s operations span computer sales, hardware (computers, printers, scanners), office automation, and education/training services.

Highlights of the Ceremony

The celebrations commenced with a solemn Ganesh Vandana and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The founders of Unitech, Shri Prajamitra Arya and Smt. Kamla Devi, were honored with heartfelt tributes, and their blessings were invoked for continued success.

At the outset, Director Harsh Arya delivered the welcome address. He underscored the importance of digital learning in today’s rapidly evolving technological era. Through a live demonstration, he illustrated how global technology trends are accelerating, and emphasized the crucial role of continuous learning — noting that over 30 million people in India and more than 80 million worldwide are currently engaged in learning emerging technologies.

In his keynote speech, Shri Naresh Arya urged everyone to adapt to changing socio-economic conditions through hard work, continuous upskilling, and disciplined living. He reflected on the company’s 36-year journey — describing it as challenging yet rewarding — and credited the blessings of elders, divine grace, and the collective support of the Unitech family for its enduring success.

Director Yash Arya provided an update on Unitech’s current operations and shared visions for future growth. He outlined plans to expand the company’s footprint in technology services and training, strengthening its capabilities and reach.

Financial matters and day-to-day financial management were addressed by Smt. Asmita Arya, CA, underlining the importance of fiscal discipline as Unitech grows.

The closing vote of thanks was delivered by Anchal Arya, MBA, expressing gratitude to attendees for their presence.

Finally, Kiara Arya invited everyone for a celebratory dinner.

Conclusion and Festivities

The event concluded on a high note, with colorful performances, fun, and camaraderie among all participants — a true testament to Unitech’s spirit of unity, celebration, and forward-looking ambition.