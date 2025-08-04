Bhubaneswar: Utkal Hospital observed National Bone and Joint Day today with a special event aimed at raising awareness about bone and joint health and showcasing advancements in orthopaedic care.

The programme also served as a tribute to the dedicated contributions of orthopaedic specialists.

During the event, doctors shared valuable insights on orthopaedic health. A panel discussion focusing on lifestyle, mobility, and preventive care was held, along with interactive sessions involving patients.