Bhubaneswar: To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Utkal Hospital organised a ‘Pink Marathon’ in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning. The event aimed to promote awareness about the prevention and early detection of breast cancer.

The three-kilometre marathon began at 6:30 am from the hospital premises and covered the Niladri Vihar area. The event also honoured several volunteers and healthcare workers.

Utkal Hospital’s CEO B. K. Subodh Singh, senior oncologists from the hospital, Dr. Sanjib Kumar Mishra, Dr. Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, and Dr. Arya Kumar Banidutta, and popular cine artist Debjani attended the event.

At the end of the event, medals were presented to all participants by the hospital’s CEO and the senior doctors. The hospital management extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined and helped amplify the message of breast cancer awareness in society.