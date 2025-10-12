New Delhi: The Centre for Agri-Management at Utkal University was honoured with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Inspirational Award for excellence in agribusiness management education. The award was received by Deepak Ram and it was presented by the Top-notch Foundation at a ceremony in New Delhi on October 9.

The recognition celebrates the centre's significant contributions to high-quality education, research, sustainable agricultural practices, and rural development.

Prof. Jagneswar Dandpat, Vice Chancellor of Utkal University, called the award "a great recognition of our centre's efforts" and reaffirmed the university's commitment to making a positive impact on farmers and rural communities. Deepak Ram, Head of Agribusiness Management, credited the tireless efforts of faculty, students, and staff for the achievement.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Chief Guest Dr. Abhishek Verma, Chief National Co-ordinator, NDA, actor Randeep Hooda, and politician Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.