Bhubaneswar: With a deep sense of pride and elegance, UTKALIYAS, a passionate group of handloom saree lovers, celebrated the National Handloom Day by showcasing the timeless textile traditions of Odisha. The event was a colourful tribute to the state’s age-old weaving heritage, echoing both cultural pride and sustainable fashion.

Renowned Odissi dancer and Padma Shri awardee Aruna Mohanty graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her address, she emphasised the deep-rooted connection between Odisha’s weaving traditions and its performing arts, describing handloom as a symbolic cultural legacy of the state. She urged the younger generation to embrace this heritage, not just as fashion, but as an identity.

One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of two talented young weavers from Nuapatna, who shared heartfelt stories about their weaving journey. Their dedication to preserving the craft handed down by their ancestors moved the audience and stood as a powerful example of intergenerational cultural preservation.

About 70 women from the UTKALIYAS community, representing different parts of Odisha, proudly displayed an exquisite range of sarees from various handloom clusters across the state. These included the iconic Sambalpuri, Bomkai, Kotpad, Khandua, Gopalpur tussar, Berhampuri, Khurda, and contemporary weaves. Each drape reflected the distinct identity, technique, and craftsmanship of its region.

Through such vibrant and thoughtful celebrations, UTKALIYAS continues to raise awareness about handloom heritage. The group promotes the six-yard saree not just as attire but as a symbol of sustainable living, cultural pride, and artistic legacy.