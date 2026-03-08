Bhubaneswar: The Utkaliyas, a collective of women committed to promoting and preserving traditional handloom, celebrated International Women’s Day with the inspiring theme “Suvarna Swayam Sampoorna.”

Meaning “Golden, Self-Sufficient, and Complete,” the theme reflects the belief that a woman is inherently capable and empowered in every role she plays—be it creator, leader, nurturer, or entrepreneur.

The highlight of the celebration was a ramp walk where members draped in elegant golden handloom sarees walked with pride, symbolizing confidence, independence, and heritage. The event showcased not just the beauty of handwoven textiles but also the strength and spirit of women who balance family, careers, and community.

Through the celebration, The Utkaliyas reaffirmed their mission of promoting handloom while inspiring women to recognize their own strength and self-sufficiency.