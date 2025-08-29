Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, organised a free eye screening camp at the Community health Centre (CHC) in Kashipur block of Rayagada, in collaboration with LV Prasad Eye Institute. The initiative benefitted over 165 residents from the Kashipur block and nearby villages, reaffirming the company’s commitment to enhancing community health and well-being.

The camp focused on early detection of cataract, pterygium, refractive errors and other eye-related conditions to enable timely treatment and raise awareness of eye health within rural communities. It was inaugurated by Debabrata Mallick, Inspector In-Charge, Kashipur, in the presence of Dr Netrananda Naik, Head, CHC, Kashipur, along with local healthcare workers and community representatives.

Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, ensuring access to quality healthcare is a cornerstone of our community development efforts. Through initiatives like the eye camp, we strive to bring essential medical services closer to communities that need them most. These efforts reflect our commitment to empowering communities to lead healthier, more informed lives.”

Appreciating the company’s efforts, Dr Netrananda Naik, Head, Community Health Centre, said, “This initiative has played a crucial role in bridging healthcare gaps in rural areas. We appreciate Vedanta Aluminium’s partnership in advancing eye health awareness and making quality care more accessible to our community.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to empowering local communities through promoting education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. These efforts underline Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to driving transformation within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of Odisha. By collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium, i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.