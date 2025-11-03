Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, has reaffirmed its commitment to quality education in rural Odisha through its flagship initiative, Project Vidya. As a part of this effort, the company has extended academic support to more than 600 students of classes 9 and 10 across government schools in Lakhanpur block by distributing reference books published by the Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA).

These reference guides, comprising both subjective and objective materials, are designed to strengthen students’ conceptual understanding and enhance their problem-solving skills, helping students prepare effectively for their upcoming board examinations.

This initiative has benefitted students from Banjari SSD Government High School, Piplimal High School, Khairkuni High School, Kuraloi and Luabahal High School, UGHS Jharpalam, and Government UGHS Chattabar, furthering Vedanta’s vision of empowering communities through education and holistic development.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Education is the foundation for progress because it empowers individuals to think, innovate, and shape their future. Through Project Vidya, we aim to equip students with the right learning tools and opportunities to help them succeed and build a strong foundation for their future. Our commitment is to ensure that every child has access to quality education, enabling them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.”

Rajendra Prasad Sahu, Block Education Officer, Lakhanpur, stated, “Vedanta Aluminium’s initiative under Project Vidya will significantly enable rural students to excel academically. These reference books will be instrumental in improving students’ preparedness for board exams and boosting their academic confidence.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its areas of operations.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.