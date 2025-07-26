Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, the largest producer of aluminium in India, has extended support towards the tuberculosis (TB) patients in the Balishankara block of Odisha’s Sundargarh district under Prime Minister’s ‘Nikshay Mitra’ programme.

As part of this initiative, aimed at supporting the ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ (TB-Free India Campaign), the company, in collaboration with Sundargarh district administration, provided nutritional kits to 63 TB patients for a year to aid their recovery.

In the first phase, the nutrition kits were provided in the presence of Dr. Suresh Chandra Mohanty, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh, ASHA workers, and other dignitaries.

Speaking about the company’s community–focused healthcare initiatives, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Through Nikshay Mitra, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the national mission of a TB-free India. Nutritional support is a critical component of TB recovery. Till date, we have supported more than 550 patients in Jharsuguda and Kalahandi. We are glad to extend this care to Sundargarh now, further strengthening our commitment to community health in remote regions of the country.”

Dr. Suresh Chandra Mohanty, CDMO, Sundargarh, said, “Access to quality healthcare is usually a challenge in remote regions. TB patients need sustained nutrition alongside treatment. Vedanta’s support will improve treatment outcomes and reinforce the government’s efforts in ensuring better care at the grassroots level.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to empowering local communities through promoting education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture.

These efforts underline Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to driving transformation within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of Odisha.

By collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.