Sundargarh: In a bid to scout and spotlight the latent talent in the rural school students as well as foster them to move forward, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, recently supported the “Suravi Children’s Festival”- a state-level platform for nurturing young talents from the local communities.

The event was held in Girisma Upper Primary School and registered the enthusiastic participations of students from 186 schools representing 18 Gram Panchayats (GPs) within Hemgir block in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district.

The significant event featured a diverse range of engagements, including art and craft, singing, music, dancing, debating, essay writing, elocution, and creative writing.

While the festival was graced by Karuna S Patel, Block Education Officer (BEO), Hemgir Block along with other distinguished guests, they all laid stress on the importance of overall growth and holistic development of the school students.

Speaking on this occasion, BEO Patel stated, “Suravi is an initiative that grooms up future leaders. Kudos to the support of Vedanta for providing the rural students with a unique platform so that they could showcase their talents as well as learn the value of collaboration and perseverance.”

Expressing his appreciation, Kishore Ark, Additional Block Education Officer (ABEO), Hemgir block, said, “The Suravi festival, with Vedanta’s support, has become a platform for the students to showcase their talents, promoting an environment where they can dream big and aim high. Such initiatives create a positive ripple-effect across our community.”