hubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, has reinforced its commitment to advancing quality education through Project Vidya by deploying 10 additional teachers across 10 government schools in the Kuraloi region of Jharsuguda district.

This intervention is aimed at improving student–teacher ratios and strengthening learning outcomes in key subjects like Mathematics, Science, and English, benefitting more than 1,000 students.

At a formal event held in Khairkuni High School, appointment letters were handed over to the newly deployed teachers. The event was graced by Sanatna Naik, Sarpanch of Kuraloi, along with AJKA representatives, community leaders, headmasters of beneficiary schools and members of School Management Committees.

Building on the success of deploying 22 additional teachers across 20 schools in Ghogharpalli and Jamkhani in April this year, benefiting over 2,000 students, the programme is now expanding to further enhance learning opportunities for students in the Kuraloi region.

The initiative will cover schools across Piplimal, Kuraloi, and Banjari panchayats, including primary, upper primary, ashram, and high schools, thereby extending quality teaching support to a wider student base. With this expansion, Vedanta aims to strengthen foundational learning and ensure more children in rural Jharsuguda have access to consistent and improved educational opportunities.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, "Education is the cornerstone of social progress, and at Vedanta, we are committed to supporting it in every way possible. Through Project Vidya, we are enhancing teaching capacity in rural schools of Odisha to ensure that students gain access to quality learning opportunities. We endeavour to nurture young minds and help shape a brighter future for the communities around our operations.”

Sanatna Naik, Sarpanch, Kuraloi, said, “Project Vidya is a welcome step for our schools. With additional teachers being placed, students will receive more focused guidance, helping them build a stronger foundation in key subjects and gain greater confidence in learning. This initiative by Vedanta addresses critical community needs and will go a long way in improving education in our region.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through social impact initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress in its areas of operation.