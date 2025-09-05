Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is driving socio-economic transformation through its flagship VeDakshata Skill Training Centre in Bileimunda village of Sundargarh district. To date, 87 rural youth trained under the programme have secured employment with reputed organizations across India, reinforcing Vedanta’s commitment to equipping local youth with industry-ready skills and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Launched in December 2024, the VeDakshata initiative is implemented in partnership with LearnNet Skills Limited, a joint venture of SchoolNet India Limited and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The centre offers free training in 3 trades - sewing machine operation, electrical maintenance, and food and beverage service. Over the next 3 years, Vedanta Aluminium aims to train more than 700 rural youth from communities around its coal mining projects in Ghogharpalli, Jamkhani and Kuraloi in Odisha.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Empowering youth through skill development is key to unlocking the potential of our communities and driving inclusive growth. Through VeDakshata, we are equipping young individuals in rural Odisha with practical skills and connecting them to meaningful employment opportunities. The successful placements reflect the growing impact of this initiative in bridging the gap between education and livelihood, and in building confident, self-reliant individuals who can shape their own futures.

Vedanta’s skill training initiative is strategically aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 1 – “No Poverty” and SDG 8 – “Decent Work and Economic Growth.” It also resonates with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, bolstering rural employability and entrepreneurship.

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to empowering local communities through promoting education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. These efforts underline Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to driving transformation within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of Odisha. By collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY25. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.