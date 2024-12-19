Koraput: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, supported “PARAB-2024”, the annual tribal and folk festival that celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of Odisha’s tribal-dominated Koraput district.

While the gala tribal fair was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, this vibrant event drew thousands of audience as it served a lively showcase of the tribal art, culture, music, and dance that define the region’s heritage.

Inaugurating the annual festival, the Chief Minister of Odisha commended the invaluable contributions of tribal culture to the state’s identity.

The honourable Chief Minister not only highlighted Odisha’s rich cultural wealth that resonates on the global stage, but also unveiled a series of exhibition stalls offering visitors an immersive experience of tribal artistry, traditions and heritage.

Vedanta also set up a stall featuring tribal art, including Saura arts and Dhokra products crafted by the talented tribal artisans of Kalahandi’s Lanjigarh. These art forms, which were on the verge of extinction, were revived and nurtured through the company’s community development initiatives aimed at empowering local artisans and preserving traditional crafts.

Speaking on the initiative, Sunil Gupta, COO - Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we are committed to promoting Odisha's rich cultural heritage. Supporting festivals like PARAB not only promotes traditional art forms, but also strengthens community ties and fosters pride in our diverse cultural legacy.”

In his reactions, Raju Mohanty, a resident of Koraput district, said, “PARAB is an annual festival that we look forward to every year. I deeply appreciate Vedanta for extending its support for local cultural initiatives and encouraging the local community to share our rich art and culture with the world.”

Need to be mentioned here that, Vedanta provided critical infrastructure support to the festival, reinforcing its continued commitment to the socio-economic development of the local community and the preservation of grassroots art and culture. The event empowered local artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), and students to display their skills and projects to the larger community by providing them a platform for recognition and potential growth.

Notably, Vedanta Aluminium believes that fostering the talents of local artists not only enhances cultural vibrancy, but also ensures the continuation of traditional art practices for generations to come.

Vedanta Aluminium has already supported earlier the world's longest Sambalpuri theatre in Sundargarh, community celebrations of World Tribal Day in Koraput, the Namayagnya celebrations and the Bahuda Yatra during the annual Rath Yatra celebrations in Jamkani.

Previously, the company has also felicitated Padma Shri awardee Jitendra Haripal for his contributions to Odia culture. Mr Haripal is a world-renowned Sambalpuri folk singer well-known for his iconic songs 'Rangabati' and ‘' Chhaeli,' that helped popularise Odia folk music worldwide.