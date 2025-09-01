Lanjigarh: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, as part of its CSR healthcare initiative Project Aarogya in Lanjigarh, recently organized a Mega health Camp in Kankutru Gram Panchayat, covering 13 villages in the Lanjigarh block. The camp provided free consultations, diagnostics, and medicines to nearly 400 beneficiaries, delivering essential healthcare directly to rural communities.

During the camp, a dedicated team of health experts provided free general health check-ups, medicines, and built awareness around preventive care and early diagnosis, helping extend healthcare access to remote areas. As part of its ongoing commitment to community well-being, the company conducts monthly health camps to ensure regular access to essential medical services for rural communities. This initiative reflects the company’s focus on bridging healthcare gaps through sustained outreach and aligns with its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO of Vedanta’s Alumina Business, said: “Healthcare is a fundamental right, yet access remains a challenge for many rural communities. In Kalahandi district, through Project Aarogya, we provide quality healthcare services to more than 60,000 people annually. Initiatives like the Mega Health Camps reflect our belief that community well-being is the foundation of sustainable growth.”

Project Aarogya, Vedanta Lanjigarh’s flagship healthcare initiative, has made a significant difference in the region. In FY2025 alone, more than 660 Mobile Health Unit (MHU) visits were conducted, delivering doorstep healthcare services to more than 20,500 individuals across remote villages. Additionally, more than 680 community awareness sessions were organised, providing more than 15,000 people with essential information on hygiene, wellness, and disease prevention.

Vedanta Lanjigarh remains steadfast in its mission to ensure last mile healthcare access, reinforcing its role as a responsible development partner in Odisha’s tribal heartland.