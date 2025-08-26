Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, is transforming agricultural practices in Odisha’s Kalahandi district through its flagship Project Sangam. By promoting the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), the company has helped farmers achieve a 25% increase in crop yields and a 30% reduction in input costs, boosting rural incomes and sustainability.

So far, more than 60 farmers have adopted SRI across 64.2 acres of farmland in Lanjigarh. Encouraged by the results, Vedanta is scaling up the initiative to cover 210 acres in the current Kharif season, benefitting over 120 farmers across 18 villages.

Traditionally known for drought and food scarcity, Kalahandi is witnessing a revival in agricultural productivity. Under SRI, paddy yields have risen from 18–20 quintals per acre to 22.5–25 quintals, while cultivation costs have dropped from Rs 10,000–12,000 per acre to Rs 7,000–9,000 per acre. The method has also delivered a 35% improvement in water efficiency, encouraged organic practices that reduce pest incidence, and strengthened soil health.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “Our vision extends beyond industrial growth. Agriculture is the lifeline of rural Odisha, and empowering farmers with modern, sustainable techniques is critical for long-term prosperity. The success of SRI under Project Sangam reflects how community-driven innovation can enhance productivity, conserve resources, and improve livelihoods. This aligns with our goal of building a prosperous and self-reliant India.”

Farmers themselves are witnessing tangible benefits — from uniform crop stands and better weed control using Mandua weeders, to stronger root development and reduced seed usage. Importantly, small and marginal farmers are increasingly willing to adopt SRI, recognizing its potential for sustainable growth.

Launched as an Integrated Watershed & Livelihood Development Project, Project Sangam works across 41 villages in Lanjigarh to create water-based assets, improve irrigation, and ensure year-round water availability for both drinking and agriculture. By enhancing water storage and groundwater recharge, the project is enabling irrigation over 3,500 acres of farmland and benefiting more than 22,000 people annually.