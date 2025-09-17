Lanjigarh: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, through its flagship skills training initiative in Bhawanipatna, Odisha, has successfully completed the 21st batch of food & beverage (F&B) training, achieving an impressive 93% placement rate. The program, conducted in collaboration with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), underscores Vedanta’s commitment to equipping local youth with industry-ready skills, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and driving holistic, grassroots-led development across the region.

Speaking on the achievement, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya – CEO, Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “At Vedanta, we strongly believe that skilling is the foundation of self-reliance. Initiatives like these bridge the gap between rural potential and mainstream opportunities, creating sustainable livelihood pathways for local youth. When young people are equipped with the right skills and exposure, it sparks a chain reaction of progress—for families, communities, and the local economy. This remarkable placement milestone reflects Vedanta’s commitment to driving positive change in Kalahandi, enabled by our strong collaboration with Odisha Skill Development Authority to enhance livelihoods and open new opportunities for rural youth.”

Following a comprehensive skilling framework, Vedanta Lanjigarh Skill Training initiative in collaboration with OSDA and the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD), aims to train more than 1200 rural youth over the course of three years, using a two-pronged approach–offering training as well as entrepreneurial and employment avenues. So far, more than 750 youth have already been trained under this initiative, marking a significant milestone in this journey.

By helping these candidates secure stable livelihoods, these placements have significantly augmented their family incomes, integrating the youth into the socio-economic mainstream.

Vedanta’s skill training initiative is strategically aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG 1 - “No Poverty” and SDG 8 - “Decent Work and Economic Growth.” It also resonates with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, bolstering rural employability and entrepreneurship.