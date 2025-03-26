Sundargarh: Observing the World Tuberculosis Day under the theme “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver” as well as lending support to the national efforts of eliminating the fatal disease, Vedanta Aluminium flagged off a TB awareness van, ‘Nikshaya Mitra Vahan’, from Bileimunda village-based Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Sundargarh district reaching out to over 4,500 rural folk.

Vedanta has committed to providing year-long nutritional kit support to 63 TB patients in Sundargarh district.

The awareness drive covered villages around Hemgir block in Sundargarh, including areas of Jamkani and Ghogharpalli mines, disseminating Information, Education & Communication (IEC). Materials were also distributed as ready reckoners for the local communities on TB and its treatment.

The company’s Mobile Health Units (MHUs) conducted awareness sessions on TB highlighting the importance of early detection, prevention, nutritional guidance and government facilities available for patients.

In his reactions, Bileimunda PHC Medical Officer Dr. Abhilash Sahu said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s TB awareness drive is a crucial step in enhancing early diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, especially, in rural areas. By raising awareness and ensuring patients supported with nutritional aid, this initiative strengthens the ongoing efforts to eliminate TB from Sundargarh district.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vedanta Coal Mines CEO David Stone said, “Through this week-long programme, we aim to maximise community awareness and dispel the stigma associated with tuberculosis. Since community health is an important pillar of our social endeavours, we have deployed the ‘Nikshaya Mitra Vahan’ MHUs for door-to-door service and health camps to help improve the quality of life in the region.”

Notably, the Nikshaya Mitra programme is a Government of India initiative to eliminate TB from the country by 2025 responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for a ‘TB Mukt Bharat’.