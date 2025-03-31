Bhubaneswar: Odisha is a state of many triumphs. Its mineral-rich reserves have transformed the state into a key manufacturing hub in India with one of the most vibrant industrial ecosystems. This transformation is being driven by the state’s progressive business environment, abundant resources and skilled human capital. This rise is driven in significant part through the state’s metals and mining sector.

“Our journey in Odisha has been nothing short of transformative. From breaking barriers with the country’s first women-operated potline to fostering sustainable growth through our skill development and environmental initiatives, we are deeply committed to shaping Odisha’s bright future,” commented Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mr Sunil Gupta.

He added, “Our latest investment of ₹1 lakh crore is a testament to our enduring belief in the state’s potential to lead India’s industrial revolution.”

Aluminium, widely hailed as the ‘Metal’ of the Future’, has been identified as a critical metal for emerging green technologies, which will power India’s Net Zero Carbon journey. According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2021, the state accounts for 41% of the bauxite (aluminium ore) resources in the country, making it an essential hub for the global aluminium value chain. As India grows to become a $5 trillion economy, aluminium demand will rise significantly. Odisha, therefore, stands well-poised to meet this opportunity.

Thus, Vedanta's confidence in Odisha's immense potential is evident through its extensive operations and status as the largest investor in the state with a combined investment of ₹1,00,000 crores that stands as Vedanta’s largest investment globally.

While Vedanta’s 1.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) smelter facility in Jharsuguda is world’s largest and stands as the sole Indian smelter in the prestigious global one (01) million tonne club, the company also operates a world-class 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Hence, more than 20,000 MSMEs have grown up around the company’s operations fostered by its expansive production and supplier networks.

Besides, Vedanta has also commenced mining operations in several districts of Odisha, while each of which has the potential to create up to 10,000 livelihood opportunities both directly and indirectly. Together, they have been widely hailed for bringing remote regions into the socio-economic mainstream as well as contributing nearly four per cent (4%) to Odisha’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

At the Utkarsh Odisha Global Investment Conclave, Vedanta Aluminium announced ₹1 lakh crore investment aimed at accelerating Odisha’s industrial growth. The MoU, signed in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, marks the development of a 3 MTPA aluminium plant and a state-of-the-art aluminium park at Jharsuguda.

Spanning over 253 acres, the park will attract over 100 SMEs and MSMEs generating two (02) lakh employment opportunities and creating additional value worth ₹4,500 crores for Odisha.

Positioning Odisha as a global hub for aluminium manufacturing, this transformative project will also bolster downstream industries in automotive, power, construction and logistics.

Vedanta Aluminium’s acquisition of the Kalinga Lancers, a premier hockey team based in Bhubaneswar, further underscores its commitment to Odisha’s sporting heritage. This initiative aligns with Vedanta’s broader mission to foster youth talent, community engagement, and sports infrastructure in Odisha

The company’s efforts focus on key areas such as livelihood, education, healthcare, infrastructure, grassroots sports, and cultural development. A cornerstone of its work in rural development is the establishment of 531 Nand Ghars—modernized Anganwadi centers dedicated to the well-being of women and children. In the healthcare domain, the Vedanta Hospital in Lanjigarh provides free medical services to more than 67,000 people annually.

A unique feature of Vedanta Aluminium is its Jharsuguda smelter plant with fully women-operated potline - a first for India’s aluminium industry. The company is also the first in Odisha to deploy women in night shift operations through its project ‘Shree Shakti’ initiative.

Conceptualized and guided by Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, ‘Project Panchhi’ provides financial support for higher education to young women, who after completing educational qualifications are offered employment opportunities within Vedanta’s core operations.

Through ‘Project Panchhi’, Vedanta is not only dismantling gender stereotypes in the traditionally male-dominated metals and mining sector, but also aiming to achieve thirty per cent (30%) women in its workforce by FY2030, a benchmark for inclusivity and operational excellence.