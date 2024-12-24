Bhubaneswar: Since the launching of its ambitious ‘Swarna Prashan’ healthcare initiative in partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH in September 2024, Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, has successfully completed the 4th phase by reaching to more than 6,400 students, while its latest phase has positively impacted more than 17,000 students in Odisha.

The campaign was rolled out in 15 government schools in tribal-dominated Rayagada and Kalahandi districts of the state.

Dr. Meenakshi Bedbak, District Administrative Medical Officer, Kalahandi, commented, “The Swarna Prashan programme is a significant initiative in promoting Ayurvedic health practices for children's well-being. I appreciate Vedanta Aluminium’s collaboration with the government and community stakeholders to nurture a healthier future for the next generation.”

In his reactions, Sunil Gupta, COO - Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Vedanta Aluminium is committed to improving child health and well-being in underserved regions through sustainable interventions like Swarna Prashan. This programme, rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, ensures that children receive the necessary support for cognitive and physical development. We are proud to see support the Ministry of AYUSH in extending this initiative to remote corners of Odisha.”

Nitin Kumar Tiwari, CEO - Bauxite Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, added, “The Swarna Prashan initiative has been warmly received by the community, benefitting students across 40 government schools. With plans to extend the programme to Koraput district, we aim to reach more than 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, by the end of the year. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering holistic community development.”

While the programme’s successful rollout was implemented with the support of the District Ayurveda Department and school administrations, the support for the Swarna Prashan initiative is a testament to Vedanta Aluminium’s dedication to community-centric development. By improving child health through age-old practices, the company fosters long-term benefits for families in the region.