Sambalpur: It is a proud moment for Vedic International School, Sambalpur, as its alumna Riya Agrawal has been selected for admission at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) in the United Kingdom.

Her remarkable achievement has brought immense pride to her family, teachers, and the entire Vedic International School community.

Riya’s success is the result of her dedication, hard work, and consistent academic excellence. Widely recognized for its outstanding academic standards and global reputation, the London School of Economics is one of the world’s leading institutions in the fields of economics, social sciences, politics, law, and international studies. Gaining admission to this globally renowned institution is considered a dream for students across the world.

Over the years, the institution has produced several globally respected personalities, including Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen, the architect of the Indian Constitution B. R. Ambedkar, renowned international investor and philanthropist George Soros, and former British Prime Minister Clement Attlee.

The school management and faculty members congratulated Riya on her exceptional achievement and wished her great success in her future academic journey.

On this occasion, Chairman of Vedic Group of Institutions, Anand Agrawal, said that Riya’s achievement is truly inspiring for students. He emphasized that the institution is committed to providing quality education, global exposure, and the right guidance to help students achieve success at the international level.

Her accomplishment reflects the vision of nurturing young minds who are capable of making their mark on the global stage.