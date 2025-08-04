Sambalpur: Vedic International School in Sambalpur came alive with colours, rhythms, and traditions as it celebrated Sambalpuri Day with great enthusiasm and cultural pride. The entire programme was conducted in the Sambalpuri language, reflecting a strong commitment to preserving and promoting the region’s rich heritage.

Students played a key role in the celebrations, presenting a vibrant cultural programme that featured traditional Sambalpuri dance, music, and attire. Their performances highlighted the artistic spirit and cultural legacy of Western Odisha.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Mr. Sagar, Basketball India Coach for the North East, attended as the chief guest. He handed out prizes to the winners of dance and badminton competitions, motivating students to pursue excellence in both sports and cultural activities.

Mr. Sagar was warmly felicitated by Principal Mrs. Geeta D. Rajan and Vice Principal Mrs. Monen Ishwari, who expressed gratitude for his encouraging words and presence at the event.

The celebration concluded with the National Anthem.