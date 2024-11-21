Sambalpur: Vedic International School successfully celebrated Entrepreneurship Day: Reclaiming Odisha’s Glory

2024 at the prestigious IIM here recently. This grand event marked a revival of

Odisha’s rich entrepreneurial legacy, honouring the business traditions that have been a cornerstone

of the state’s heritage and culture.

The event shone a spotlight on entrepreneurs who embody the transformative power of innovation

and resilience, celebrating their significant contributions to the economy and society.

Entrepreneurship, as highlighted during the program, is not just a profession—it is a mindset that

transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Felicitation and Recognition

The event brought together remarkable individuals, affectionately termed as the “unsung heroes,”

who have committed their lives to creating opportunities and giving back to the community. These

visionaries were honoured for their trailblazing achievements across various sectors:

Eminent Guests:

- Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan (Hon’ble Minister of Education) – Joined the event online to inspire the

audience with his powerful words.

- Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal (Director, IIM Sambalpur) – Hosted the event with his insightful remarks.

- Shri. Himanshu Hota (Group Director, Sales & Marketing, Prameya & News 7) – Graced the occasion

with his esteemed presence.

Awardees:

1. Srikumar Mishra (Founder, Milk Mantra - Dairy Entrepreneur)

2. Jayanti Padhan (The Mushroom Lady)

3. Basanti Rana (Social Entrepreneur)

4. Payal Patel (Pad Girl of Odisha)

5. Dr. Padmini Panigrahi (Director, Koshala Group of Companies – Entrepreneur, Artist, and

Philanthropist)

6. Bijaya Mishra (Agro-Entrepreneur)

7. Poonam Mohapatra (Social Entrepreneur, Ex-IT Professional)

8. Durga Priyadarshini (CEO, Gaumaya Agro Pvt. Ltd., Innovator of Cow Dung-Based Paints)

The event also celebrated the winners of the School Shark Tank & Kreativity League 2024,

showcasing the incredible talent and innovative spirit of the next generation.

Words of Inspiration

Speaking at the event, Shri Anand Kumar Agrawal, Chairman of the Vedic Group of Institutions,

emphasized the importance of celebrating Odisha’s entrepreneurial spirit. Drawing inspiration from

the rich maritime heritage symbolized by Kartik Purnima, he encouraged the youth to embrace

modern business acumen while honouring their cultural roots.

The event featured thought-provoking discussions, business exhibitions, and inspiring sessions

aimed at nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset among young minds. Shri Agrawal remarked, “This is

just the beginning. Next year, we aim to celebrate this day on an even grander scale.”

Looking Ahead

Entrepreneurship Day 2024 was a resounding success, weaving together ancient wisdom and

modern innovation. It not only honoured those who are shaping the future but also kindled a spark

in the hearts of the youth to dream big, innovate, and reclaim Odisha’s glory.

Vedic International School continues its mission to inspire, educate, and empower through

meaningful initiatives that blend heritage with progress. The journey has just begun!