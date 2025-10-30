Sambalpur: Students of Vedic International School, Sambalpur, brought laurels to the institution by delivering an outstanding performance at the 12th Odisha State Roller Sports Championship 2025, held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on 25th and 26th October 2025.

The young skaters showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship, making their school and city proud with an impressive medal tally.

🏆 Medal Tally:

🥇 Gold Medalists:

Rohan Meher – 1 Gold

Abiral Anand Agarwal – 1 Gold

🥈 Silver Medalist:

Rohan Meher – 1 Silver

🥉 Bronze Medalists:

Dhruvdev Yadav – 2 Bronze

Principal and staff of Vedic International School congratulated the winners for their hard work, discipline, and perseverance. The management also appreciated the efforts of the coaches and parents for their constant support and encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, the school authorities expressed immense pride in their students’ achievements and reiterated the institution’s commitment to nurturing young talent not just in academics but also in sports and extracurricular fields.

Vedic International School, Sambalpur, continues to uphold its legacy of excellence by providing a platform where students can grow holistically and shine at both state and national levels.

Congratulations to all the winners for their remarkable achievements and for making Vedic International School proud!