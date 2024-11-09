Sambalpur: Vedic International School is all set to celebrate Entrepreneurship Day: Reclaiming Odisha’s Glory on Kartik Purnima, a day of great cultural significance in Odisha. The event, scheduled for November 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm at IIM Sambalpur, aims to revive and honour the state’s rich legacy of entrepreneurship and trade.

The highlight of the event will be the Sadhaba Samman, a tribute to Odisha’s long-standing business traditions that have greatly contributed to the state’s cultural and economic identity. Distinguished entrepreneurs from various fields will be recognized for their achievements, showcasing the diverse and innovative spirit of Odisha’s business landscape. Honourees include:

- Ms. Jayanti Padhi, "The Mushroom Lady," renowned for her impact on mushroom cultivation.

- Ms. Basanti Rana, a dedicated social entrepreneur.

- Ms. Payal Patel, celebrated as the “Pad Girl of Odisha.”

- Ms. Poonam Mohapatra, a social entrepreneur and former IT professional.

- Ms. Durga Priyadarshini, CEO of Gaumaya Agro Private Limited and innovator of cow dung-based paints.

- Mr. Bijay Mishra, a visionary agro-entrepreneur.

- Dr. Padmini Panigrahi, Entrepreneur and CEO & Co-Founder Koshala Group

Through this event, Vedic International School seeks to merge traditional values with modern entrepreneurship principles, inspiring the youth and the broader community to explore new business avenues while staying rooted in Odisha’s heritage.

For more information, contact Vedic International School at 8260612340/ 9124312340. Join us in celebrating the entrepreneurial legacy of Odisha and inspiring the next generation of change-makers.