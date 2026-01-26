Bhubaneswar: Vivekananda Shiksha Kendra today celebrated India's 77th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and a vibrant agenda of cultural and patriotic events. The celebrations, held at the school premises, brought together students, staff, and the community to honour the nation's democratic values.

The day's agenda featured a series of well-organised events:

• Official Ceremonies: The celebration commenced with the welcoming of the Chief Guests Bairagi Charan Nayak, Managing Trustee; Gauranga Charan Nanda, Director and esteemed principal Vijay Kumar Sahu followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp and a bouquet presentation. The flag hoisting ceremony and the singing of the National Anthem instilled a sense of national pride among all attendees.

• Cultural Presentations: The students showcased their talents through various performances. This included a chorus song by students, a welcome speech by the Principal, and dynamic dance presentations by students of classes III, IV, V, and VIII. A song performance by students of classes V to VIII and a spirited karate presentation by a class IV student were also key highlights. Students of class LKG Aditya Raj and IV Stutee shivanshi have presented Speech on Republic Day.

• Addresses and Vote of Thanks: The Chief Guest addressed the gathering, sharing inspiring thoughts on the significance of the day. The official vote of thanks was delivered by Dipti Ranjan Swain.

• Conclusion: The event concluded with a spirited rally, spreading the message of unity and patriotism throughout the neighbourhood.

The event successfully captured the spirit of Republic Day, providing a platform for students to express their patriotism and learn about the importance of the Indian Constitution.