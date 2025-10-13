Bhubaneswar: Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with AAYU Foundation, 9M Fertility, AD Fitness, and Desi by Smrutisree, successfully organised a 4K Walkathon titled "Walk for Arthritis" - an awareness initiative focused on promoting joint health and encouraging an active lifestyle.

With the theme "It's in Your Hands, Take Action," the event emphasised that arthritis can affect people of all ages, including children.

​As a leading institution in pediatric care, Ankura Hospital for Women & Children is observing a concerning trend of increasing instances of joint pain among children. This rise is often linked to modern sedentary lifestyles, including poor diet, increased screen time, obesity, and a lack of outdoor activity. These factors can predispose children to various musculoskeletal issues and, in some cases, inflammatory joint conditions like Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA).

The hospital's specialists strongly urge parents to take proactive steps in managing their children’s health. Encouraging and facilitating outdoor activity and ensuring adequate sun exposure (sunbathing) are crucial for strong bones and joints. A healthy, active lifestyle is the best shield against these modern ailments.

Participants from all walks of life joined hands to spread awareness about early detection, prevention, and management of arthritis through exercise and healthy living.

The Walkathon was flagged off at 7:15 AM from Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, Sishubhavan Chhak, Bhubaneswar, and saw enthusiastic participation from doctors, healthcare professionals, fitness trainers, and community members.

​The event was graced by celebrity chef and MasterChef India fame Smrutisree Singh as the Chief Guest, who encouraged participants to take charge of their health and make physical activity a part of their daily routine.

​Through this initiative, Ankura Hospital and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to spreading awareness about arthritis and empowering individuals to take proactive steps toward healthier, pain-free living.