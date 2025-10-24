Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Education and Care and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Khurda district, jointly organised a workshop in the Odisha capital here today as part of the dyslexia awareness campaign.

The workshop-cum-training camp, titled as Special Learning Disability: Perspectives and Challenges, was held at the conference hall of Buddha Mandir in the capital city.

School teachers from all blocks of Khurda district as well as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), officials of resource centres and volunteers attended the workshop.

Indian Institute of Education and Care Director Sisir Kumar Das presided over the workshop while OSEPA Joint Director Sushant Kumar Ghatua, Deputy Director Pradosh Kumar Nayak, Khurda Additional District Education Officer Pragyan Paramita Jena, OSEPA IE Coordinator Ashok Kumar Mohapatra, Khurda District Social Welfare Officer Dillip Hilal and Khurda Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan IE Coordinator Pushamitra Mishra were present on the occasion.

The dignitaries urged people not to consider any form of disability as a social malady. “People with disabilities should be considered as differently-abled. This will ensure social justice for such people,” they opined.

The dignitaries put emphasis on timely identification of students with special disabilities and proper care in this regard to achieve the goal of free, equitable and quality education for all by 2030.