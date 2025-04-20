Bhawanipatna: Observing the World Art Day, Vedanta, India’s largest producer of aluminum, celebrated the rich artistic heritage of Odisha by organising a cultural event at Eklavya Model Residential School at Thuamul Rampur in tribal-dominated Kalahandi district.

Aimed at fostering creativity and encouraging traditional art among the school students, such an initiative was undertaken by Vedanta’s Sijimali Bauxite team.

The highlight of the event was a hands-on workshop on Saura art, one of the oldest tribal art forms of Odisha, conducted by the faculty members of Kalahandi College of Art and Research.

While the event served as a platform to nurture young talent as well as instill a sense of pride and awareness about local art forms, more than 120 participating students displayed their latent talents on the origin, symbolism and techniques of Saura art by deepening their understanding of the region’s indigenous culture and its relevance in today’s world.

The students showcased immense enthusiasm and creativity by bringing to life vibrant depictions of folklore and daily life through their art.

Appreciating the effort, Satya Prakash Satya, Headmaster, Eklavya Model Residential School expressed, “We are grateful to Vedanta Aluminum for organizing such a meaningful event that connects our students with their cultural roots. The Saura art workshop not only enriched their artistic skills, but also strengthened their appreciation for Odisha’s tribal heritage. This initiative will go a long way in nurturing creativity and cultural pride.”

Speaking about the initiative, Vedanta Bauxite Mines Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Nitin Tiwari said, “Our community development efforts are deeply rooted in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the regions we operate in. Through events like these, we aim to inspire the younger generation to embrace their roots while exploring their creative potential.”

“We’ll continue to work closely with the local communities to drive sustainable development through initiatives in education, health, livelihood, infrastructure development, sports and cultural preservation,” averred the CEO.

Notably, Vedanta’s social impact initiatives rooted in the ethos of care and partnership have touched the lives of 1.5 lakh people across 67 villages of Kalahandi district and 5 lakh people across Odisha.