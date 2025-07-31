Rourkela: On the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day, Dr. Ravi Shankar, Consultant – Onco Surgery at Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela, shared his valuable insights on the rising global burden of cancer and the critical role of early detection.

Cancer cases are increasing steadily across the globe, including in India. Among various types, lung cancer remains one of the most commonly diagnosed and deadliest cancers. What makes it even more concerning is that most cases are detected at an advanced stage, where treatment options become limited and outcomes less favourable. This is why early diagnosis and timely intervention are of utmost importance in improving survival and quality of life, Dr. Ravi Shankar said.

Early detection is only possible when the general public is aware of the warning signs and symptoms of cancer—persistent cough, breathlessness, unexplained weight loss, or coughing up blood, especially among smokers or those exposed to pollutants. Awareness and timely medical consultation can make a significant difference, he added.

“At Apollo Hospitals, Rourkela, we are fully equipped to provide comprehensive cancer care. Our team performs complex surgical procedures for various cancers, including lung cancer, with high precision and success. Our multidisciplinary approach involves surgical, medical, and radiation oncology specialists working together to offer individualized treatment plans for every patient,” stated Dr. Ravi Shankar.

He further said, “We are committed to creating awareness and delivering world-class treatment facilities close to home. On this World Lung Cancer Day, let us pledge to spread awareness about cancer symptoms and encourage people not to ignore warning signs. Early medical attention can save lives. Remember, early diagnosis is the first step toward a cure. At Apollo Hospitals Rourkela, we are here to walk with you every step of the way in your fight against cancer.”