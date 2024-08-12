Bhubaneswar: Three higher education institutions of Odisha have found places in the top 100 colleges and universities of the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2024, announced by the Union Ministry of Education today.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University in Odisha capital here and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have featured in the top 100 colleges and universities in the overall ranking of educational institutions across the country.

SOA and KIIT, both private universities, have secured 24 and 28 rank respectively in the overall category by the NIRF-2024. NIT, Rourkela got 34 rank in the coveted list.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras topped the list while the Indian Institute of Science (IIS), Bengaluru, got the second position. IIT-Bombay has secured third place in the overall list.

In the university category, two varsities--SOA (14 rank) and KIIT (15 rank)--from Odisha have found places in the top 100.

Three institutions--NIT-Rourkela (30 rank), KIIT (46 rank) and SOA (50 rank)—from the state secured places in the top 50 research institutions in India by the NIRF-2024.

In the engineering category, five institutions—NIT-Rourkela (19 rank), SOA (26 rank), KIIT (37 rank), IIT-Bhubaneswar (54 rank) and CV Raman Global University (96 rank) from Odisha featured in the list of top 100.

Five institutions—XIM University-Bhubaneswar (43 rank), Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur (50 rank), International Management Institute-Bhubaneswar (61 rank), SOA (62 rank) and KIIT (67 rank)—from the state could manage into the list of top 100 in the management category.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar (15 rank), SOA (21 rank) and KIIT (25 rank) secured places in the top 50 in the medical category.

In the state public university category, Utkal University (42 rank) is the lone varsity from Odisha featuring in the top 50 list.

No institution from the state could find place in the top 100 colleges.