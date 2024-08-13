Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has once again demonstrated its academic and research excellence by achieving impressive positions in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. NITR has shown notable progress in the 'Overall' category, advancing three positions to attain the 34th rank nationally. The institute's strong performance in this category has also earned it the 2nd position among all NITs.

NIT Rourkela has made a significant mark in the field of ‘Architecture and Planning,’ securing a commendable 9th rank in India, placing it among the 'Top 10' colleges in this category. The institute has been recognised as the 'Top Engineering and Research' institution from Odisha, securing the 19th rank in the Engineering category and the 30th rank in the Research category in India.

Notably, NIT Rourkela has achieved the top spot among all National Institutes of Technology (NITs) in the ‘Research’ category, highlighting its leadership in cutting-edge research and development. The institute has also been ranked among the top three NITs in the ‘Engineering’ category, further solidifying its reputation as a premier technical institution in the country.

NIT Rourkela, known for creating an environment that prioritises innovation and nurtures potential startups, is ranked in the 'Band of Rank 11-50' in the country in the 'Innovation' category of the NIRF rankings.

Commenting on the ranking, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela, stated, "Achieving a top 10 rank in any category in India is a remarkable accomplishment. This year, we’ve earned it in ‘Architecture and Planning’, which reflects our institute's comprehensive commitment to quality across various disciplines. Our rise by three positions in the Overall category further emphasises our dedication to advancing multidisciplinary education and research. As the top-ranked institution in Engineering and Research in Odisha, we are now focused on accelerating our efforts to achieve even greater success on a national scale."

The NIRF ranking, established by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is a highly respected benchmark that assesses institutions across the country on various parameters, including Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research & Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity, and Perception.