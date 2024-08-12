Bhubaneswar: Amid apprehension of possible infiltration from chaos-stricken Bangladesh, the presence of illegal immigrants in large numbers across Odisha in the past few years raised questions about the security system of the country.

As an infiltrators survey has not been conducted in the state in over past two decades, more than 5 lakh illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country are likely to have settled here.

The last survey on Bangladeshi infiltrators was carried out by a joint team led by the state intelligence in coastal districts in 2003. The team included the revenue, forest, fisheries departments, and district police authorities.

A total of 7,611 Bangladeshi immigrants were identified in the survey, of which the highest of 4,650 were in Balasore district, 1,649 were in Kendrapara district, 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur district and 200 in Bhadrak district.

After the survey, the infiltrators in massive numbers have allegedly entered the state in the last 21 years. Though the state government had decided to conduct a survey on influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators, no measure has been taken by the state intelligence so far in this regard.

With the rise in illicit drug trade and criminal activities in coastal districts, the police suspects that the Bangla infiltrators are working as secret agents for terror outfits.

According to sources in excise department, the drug peddlers are supplying brown sugar to Kolkata from Bangladesh via Lalgola in West Bengal, from where the banned contraband is being trafficked to Odisha via Jaleswar in Balasore district.

"It is very easy to enter Odisha coast from Bangalesh. The infiltrators have almost spread across Jaleswar in Balasore district, Chandbali in Bhadrak district, Mahakalapada and Rajanagar in Kendrapara district as well as Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Rourkela towns. Along with illegal immigrants, many people involved in different crime syndicates have also trespassed on government properties in several districts and towns, said former Odisha DGP Bipin Bihari Mishra.

"These people are mostly used by terror organisations against the country. Excluding southern India, the Bangladeshi infiltrators have almost spread across other regions in the country. The reality will come fore if a separate survey will be conducted in coastal areas of the state," he added.