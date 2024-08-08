Bhubaneswar: As part of BJP's poll manifesto, the state government is all set to implement a new law initially banning the opening of new liquor shops across Odisha.

There will be no new liquor shop in the state, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the government has decided not to give licenses for the opening of new liquor shops across the state.

"To make the existing excise policy spontaneous, we have decided that no liquor shop will be opened in the state. We are trying to address the complications in the existing excise policy. However, the sale of illegal liquor is a major challenge for us. To ban the illegal liquor sale, we are making some changes to the existing excise policy for the next 7-8 months,"

He announced that the sale of illegal liquor would be completely banned as per a new excise policy that will be introduced in 2025.

"A new excise policy will come up next year through which we will make a way to ban the sale of illegal liquor in the state," Harichandan said.