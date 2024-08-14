Bhubaneswar: A formal notification for polling for a Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha, which fell vacant after Mamata Mohanta's resignation, was issued today.

As per the notification, the voting will be held on September 3 (Tuesday).

The last date for filing nominations is 21st August (Wednesday) while the scrutiny of nominations will be held on 22nd August (Thursday).

Likewise, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 27th August (Tuesday).

The polling will be held between 9 am and 4 pm on September 3.

On the other hand, the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on the very day at 5 pm.

Notably, Mohanta had on July 31 resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha MP and primary membership of BJD.

Mohanta was elected to the Upper House of the Parliament in April of 2020. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha MP was to end in April of 2026.

A day after the resignation, she joined the BJP.