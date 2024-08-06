Balangir: The 'lagna' (propitious moment) for offering 'nabanna' (newly harvested rice) has been finalised for the Nuakhai festival in Balangir for this year.

As per reports, the 'nabanna' will be offered to Maa Pataneswari, the presiding deity of Balangir district, between 9.35 AM and 10.07 AM on the occasion of Nuakhai which falls on September 8 this year.

Nuakhai is the agrarian festival celebrated across the western Odisha region with much gaiety. The festival is celebrated on the 5th day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadraba as per the Odia almanac.