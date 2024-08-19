Bhubaneswar: The workers from Odisha stranded in violence-stricken Bangladesh will return to their home state soon, informed Labour & Employees State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia here today.

Speaking to reporters on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, he said, "The state government is concerned about the situation in the neighbouring country. In this regard, a meeting had been convened by Chief Minister to discuss the matter and to frame a roadmap to bring back Odia workers from the country."

He said that the district labour authorities have been asked to prepare a list of workers who officially migrated to Bangladesh from Odisha. Further action will be taken after analying the database on migrated workers.

"We are trying to bring the matter to the notice of Chief Minister within 15-20 days after discussing with the department authorities in various districts. If any worker's official record will not be found in the database, we will try to pave the way for homecoming following discussion with Bangladesh authorities," the Minister assured.

According to reports, the Hindus were attacked violently by fundamentalists in Bangladesh in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister.

Reports said that the temples, houses and properties belonging to Hindus were attacked, vandalised and looted and many workers from India were stranded in the country.