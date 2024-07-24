Bhubaneswar: Two Plus-II students of Stewart Science College in Odisha’s Cuttack city reportedly drowned in a dam at Choudwar today.

A group of five students of Stewart Science College went to visit Damadamani dam at Choudwar in Cuttack district in the afternoon.

The incident occurred while the students were taking bath in the dam. Three of them reportedly went to deep water while bathing in the dam.

Two students drowned while the third one was rescued by the locals.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and fished out the bodies before sending them for postmortem.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed grief over the incident. He has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh towards the families of the deceased students, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.