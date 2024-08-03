Khallikote: In a tragic incident, two Kanwariyas and one elderly person died after reportedly being mowed down by a speeding truck near Dimiria Chhak on NH-16 in Khallikote area in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The deceased Kanwariayas have been identified as Papu Nahak and Ranji Nahak of Banapur area in Khordha district. Another deceased person was A Banamali Patro of Dalibati village under Dimiria GP in Ganjam district.

According to reports, two Kanwariyas were proceeding towards Banapur after lifting holy water from the Rushikulya River. A fish-laden truck enroute to Bhubaneswar from Berhampur hit two Kanwariyas along with an elderly man near Dimiria Chhak in the morning and turned turtle following the mishap.

The three died on the spot. The Khallikote police seized the truck and detained the driver.