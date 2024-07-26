Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in all uniformed services.

This was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

“The Centre has introduced the Agniveer scheme in armed forces. The scheme has been introduced by taking into account the defence requirements of the country. The Odisha government has decided to provide 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in all uniformed services in the state,” said Majhi at a presser here.

The Chief Minister further revealed that Odisha will provide age relaxation to the Agniveers in government jobs. “The Agniveers will get age relaxation of five years in government jobs,” he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that Agniveer scheme will make our youths efficient and courageous to face any challenges in future. “Our armed forces are the pride of our country. Agniveers will play a vital role in the defence sector in India,” said the Chief Minister.