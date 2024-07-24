Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly today witnessed ruckus by Opposition members, followed by two adjournments.

As the House assembled for the day, several BJD and Congress members went to the Well of the House and raised slogans at the beginning of the Question Hour.

While the BJD MLAs protested the police inaction in the case of Odisha Governor’s son allegedly assaulting an ASO, Congress members created ruckus alleging that Odisha was neglected in the Union Budget.

Later, the BJD MLAs staged a walkout over the issue.

Amid pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhi adjourned the House till 11.30 AM and called for an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse. The adjournment was later extended till 4 pm as the meeting couldn't yield any result.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the House yesterday as Opposition members had created ruckus, resulting in multiple adjournments.

Notably, BJD and Congress MLAs have been demanding action against Lalit Kumar, son of the Governor, for allegedly assaulting ASO Baikuntha Pradhan, who was in charge of Raj Bhawan, Puri during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Rath Yatra. Pradhan accused Kumar and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) of assaulting him over a petty issue on July 7.