Pandemonium began shortly after the Assembly convened as Opposition BJD MLAs rushed to the well of the House, demanding a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) probe into the incident, which resulted in the death of a person and left several others critically ill.

Congress legislators also created ruckus, demanding protection of marginalized communities' rights.

Despite efforts to restore order, Speaker Surama Padhy initially adjourned the proceedings till 11:30 AM. When the chaos continued after the House reassembled, she adjourned the session again till 4:00 PM.