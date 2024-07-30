Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Nibedita Mohanty, Assistant Engineer, Jatani Block, Khordha for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 at her residence in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, she was taking the money from a contractor for clearing his pending bill towards construction related to a government work in Jatani.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor, sleuths of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap and caught Mohanty red-handed while she was taking the money from the contractor.

The bribe amount was recovered from Mohanty and seized by the Vigilance.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at two locations linked to Mohanty on suspicion of possession of properties disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The agency registered a case against her in this connection while further probe was underway.