Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining areas of Jharkhand and North Odisha, which may trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

"A cyclonic circulation over lies over Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining areas of Jharkhand and North Odisha and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same area during next 24 hours," the agency predicted.

On the other hand, southwest monsoon has also been active over the state.

Below is day-wise weather forecast for Odisha.

August 7: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Koraput, and Nabarangpur.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, and Sonepur.

August 8: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, and Bolangir.

August 9: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

August 10: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Deogarh.