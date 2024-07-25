Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has announced several new schemes in the state while presenting its maiden Budget in the Assembly today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance department, has also allocated funds for these new schemes in the annual Budget for 2024-25 fiscal.

This is the first Budget of the BJP government in Odisha after the party won the 2024 Assembly polls in the state.

Subhadra Yojana

The Chief Minister announced the launch of Subhadra scheme for women in Odisha while tabling the Budget proposal in the House.The state government has allocated a sum of Rs 10,000 crore for the scheme in this year’s Budget. Under the scheme, the government will provide cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to the women. The beneficiaries can encash the vouchers in two years. The scheme is scheduled to be rolled out on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Lakhpati Didi

The BJP government will launch the Lakhpati Didi scheme in Odisha. Under the scheme, the state government will create 25 lakh Lakhpati Didi by 2027 to boost the women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state. The government has allocated Rs 1,162 crore for the scheme.

Malati Devi Prak-Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana

The state government will introduce Malati Devi Prak-Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana to provide uniforms to around 18 lakh Anganwadi kids. It has allocated a sum of Rs 93 crore for the scheme.

Jashoda

The BJP government in Odisha will launch Jashoda scheme to provide financial assistance to orphaned children in the state. An allocation of Rs 83 crore has been made for this purpose.

Surendra Sai Dibya Drusti Yojana

The state government will implement a new scheme named as Surendra Sai Dibya Drusti Yojana to provide comprehensive eye care to people. It will provide free treatment for cataract and other eye diseases under the scheme. There will be free eye check-up and power glasses for the needy people. The government has allocated Rs 45 crore for the scheme in this year’s Budget.

Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Vidyalaya

The government will implement Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya scheme to provide quality education to children of rural and semi-urban areas in Odisha. It has allocated Rs 50 crore towards this scheme.

Madho Singh Hata Kharcha

The government has announced the launch Madho Singh Hata Kharcha scheme to check school dropout among tribal children in Odisha. Under the scheme, the state government will provide annual incentive of Rs 5,000 to tribal students who have enrolled themselves in Class-IX and Class-XI. The scheme will benefit around 3 lakh tribal students in the state. The government has allocated a sum of Rs 156 crore for this scheme.

The Mohan Majhi-led BJP government has also renamed several schemes launched by the previous BJD government in the state.

Old scheme Renamed scheme

BSKY Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana

KALIA CM Kisan

Aahar Shree Anna Abhiyan

Mo School Panchasakha Sikhya Setu Abhiyan

Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha Vikashit Gaon Vikashit Odisha

Make in Odisha Utkarsha Utkal