Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today presented Rs 2,65,000 Crore-budget in Odisha Legislative Assembly for the year 2024-25.

Here are the key highlights of Odisha Budget 2024-25 and allocations for various schemes in the state.

Nari Shakti

1. Rs 17,942 Crore for Women & Child Development Department and Mission Shakti, a three-fold increase in total allocation from Rs 6,224 Crore.

2. Rs 10,000 Crore for Subhadra Yojana, a promise announced by the BJP in its poll manifesto.

3. Rs 1,162 Crore for creation of 25 lakh 'Lakhpati Didi' for Women Self Help Groups by 2027 in Odisha.

4. Rs 521 Crore for MAMATA & PMMVY

5. Rs 295 Crore for POSHAN Abhiyan.

6. Rs 93 Crore for distribution of uniforms for students studying at 18 lakh Anganwadi cehtres under Malati Devi Prak-Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana.

7. Rs 554 Crore for Mukhya Mantri Sampurna Pusti Yojana to improve nutrition of 19 lakh beneficiaries that included women, adults and minor children.

8. Rs 83 Crore for Yoshoda Yojana, a new scheme proposed for orphans.

9. The SIWC in Bhubaneswar will be upgraded as Utkarsh Kendra at investment of Rs 36 Crore.

Social Justice

1. Rs 266 Crore for PM-AJAY scheme to upgrade 809 villages as model villages under Development of SCs, STs, OBCs, & Minorities.

2. Rs 200 Crore for Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika scheme.

3. Rs 116 Crore for successful implementation of Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act to give justice to dalit and tribal victims.

4. Rs 7600 Crore for social security programmes. Under Madhubabu Pension Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), beneficiaries above 80 years of age will get Rs 3,500 per month.

5. Rs 20 crore to set up deaddiction centres.

6. Rs 10 Crore incentive for each addiction-free block.

Health & Education

1. Rs 21,200 Crore for healthcare services, an increase by 32% in the total allocation.

2. Rs 500 Crore for Ayushman Bharat PM-Jay

3. BSKY renamed as Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana for which Rs 5450 Crore allocation.

4. Rs 200 Crore corpus fund for purchase of necessary items for medical colleges and hospitals, of which Rs 50 crore allocated for SCB, Rs 30 crore for MKCG, Rs 20 crore for VIMSAR, and Rs 10 crore each for new medical colleges and hospitals.

5. Rs 45 Crore for new Surendra Sai Dibya Drusti Yojana for free eye care service.

6. Rs 3 Crore for functioning of 50 mobile healthcare service in remote areas.

7. Rs 2462 Crore for Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission

8. Rs 2095 Crore for National Health Mission.

9. Rs 338 Crore for PM-ABHIM scheme.

10. Rs 20 Crore for National Ayush Mission.

11. Rs 332 Crore for Panchasakha Sikhya Setu.

12. Rs 50 Crore for a new scheme called 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Primary School'.

13. Rs 3791 Crore for Samagra Sikshya Yojana.

14. Rs 714 Crore for STARS (Strenghtening Teaching-Learning and Results for States)

15. Rs 409 Crore Gangadhar Meher Sikhya Manaka Brudhi Yojana.

16. Rs 997 Crore for PM-POSHAN Yojana.

17. Rs 156 Crore for Madho Singh Hata Kharcha Yojana.

18. Rs 1170 Crore for scholarship to ST, SC and minority students.

19. Rs 155 Crore for PM USHA scheme.

20. Rs 325 Crore for infrastructure development in colleges and universities.

21. Rs 701 Crore for Mukya Mantri Medhabi Chhatra Protshahan Yojana.

22. Rs 54 Crore for free laptops to meritorious students under Godabarish Bidyarthi Protshahan Yojana.

23. RS 1583 Crore for skill development and technical education.

24. Rs 952 Crore for Sports infrastructure.

25. Rs 100 Crore for a new scheme called 'Yuva Shakti'

Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment

1. Rs 5000 Crore for Samrudha Krushak Yojana.

2. KALIA scheme renamed as CM KISAN for which Rs 1,935 Crore allocated.

3. Aahaar programme changed to Shree Anna Abhiyan. Rs 649 Crore for the scheme.

4. Rs 547 Crore for crop diversification.

Fisheries & ARD

1. Rs 344 Crore for Odisha Matsya Mission.

2. Rs 189 Crore for Prani Sampad Samrudhi Yojana

3. Rs 37 Crore for Goal for Management and Treatment of Animals (GOMATA).

4. Rs 220 Crore for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Irrigation and Flood control

1. Rs 814 Crore for instream storage structure.

2. Rs 1125 Crore for Parbati Giri Mega Lift Projects

3. Rs 1036 Crore for Flood Control and Drainage.

4. Rs 1872 Crore for water storage & irrigation development project.

Urban Development

1. Rs 1000 Crore for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project.

2. Rs 357 Crore Urban Water Supply.

3. Rs 918 Crore for New City Development

4. Rs 534 Crore for SBM-Urban.

Rural Development

1. Rs 1000 Crore for Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha, the name changed from Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme.

2. Rs 2000 Crore for BASUDHA.

3. Rs 6090 Crore for Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.

4. Rs 6000 Crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

5. Rs 600 Crore for SBM-Grameen.

Industries & MSME

1. Rs 200 Crore for Land Bank scheme.

2. Rs 60 Crore for Industrial Infrastructure Development Fund

3. Rs 80 Crore for CM-SRIM

4. Rs 168 Crore for promotion of MSME

Energy

1. Rs 1436 Crore for Odisha Shakti Bikash Yojana

2. Rs 613 Crore for Odisha Akshaya Shakti Unnayana Jojana.

3. Rs 74 Crore Mukhyamantri Shakti Sanrakshana Abhijan.

4. Rs 700 Crore for working capital loan to GRIDCO.

Transport

1. Rs 600 Crore for development of railway projects.

2. Rs 372 crore for civil aviation

3. Rs 1085 crore for gramanchal paribahan

4. Rs 150 crore for subsidy under electric vehicle policy.

5. Rs 839 Crore for construction of bus stands

Road

1. Rs 6180 crore for road development programme

2. Rs 1990 crore for setu bandhan yojana

3. Rs 1976 crore for pradhan mantri gram sadak yojana.

4. Rs 2319 crore for rural roads

5. Rs 45 crore for road safety funds

Tourism development

1. Rs 800 crore for allocation of tourism

2. Rs 445 crore for development and management of tourist destinations

3. Rs 279 crore for tourist information and publicity

4. Rs 20 crore for baristha nagarika tirtha yatra yojana.

Shree Jagannath Culture and Odia Asmita

1. Rs 500 crore for corpus fund SJTA

2. Rs 200 Crore for corpus fund for Odia Asmita

3. Rs 72 crore for Mukhyamantri Kalakara Sahayata Yojana

4. Rs 15 crore for conservation and protection of monuments

Forest, Environment and Climate Change

1. Rs 1168 Crore for CAMPA

2. Rs 100 crore for Mukhyamantri Kendu Patra Tolali Yojana

3. Rs 50 crore for Development and Beautification of Nandankanan zoo.

4. Rs 42 crore Green Mahanadi Mission.